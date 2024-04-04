WIKA celebrates 70 years of tradition, joy and cultural significance

By Michel Haoses.

Marking 70 years of tradition, joy, and cultural significance the Windhoek Karneval (WIKA) sets to ignite Windhoek for 10 days with an explosion of colour, music, and tradition under the theme “Applause, Applause, Full Throttle Ahead”.

Proudly sponsored by the Ohlthaver and List (O&L) Group the Karneval promises to deliver joy and exhilaration from Thursday to Sunday.

Deeply rooted in Namibia’s rich culture and heritage, O&L Group is proud to sponsor the WIKA as it perfectly embodies their foundation of care, authenticity, and passion stated O&L Group Executive Chairman Sven Thieme.

“WIKA’s 70-year tradition of bringing together diverse communities, celebrating freedom of speech, and fostering unity resonates deeply with our commitment to creating,meaningful connections and nurturing the spirit of togetherness. We believe that WIKA not only enriches the cultural tapestry of Windhoek but also serves as a powerful platform for promoting inclusivity, joy, and the vibrant spirit of our beloved Namibia,” he added.

Joining in on this occasion are renowned performers such as electrifying HSO Band from Eschweiler the Party-Schlager star Peter Wackel and “Die Höhner” from Cologne Germany making their debut in Namibia.

According to WIKA President Holger Mentzel, the lineup of events are nothing short from spectacular including Prinzenball on 4 April, Prunksitzung on 5 April, vibrant Umzug (traditional street procession) and WIKA Bierfestival on 6 April, and the delightful Kinderkarneval -KikaWi on 7 April.

Additionally, other events to look forward to are Damenabend ( Ladies), Herrenabend (Gents evening) and Maskenball ( Masquerade Ball) on 10 April; the 1st International Evening on 11 April and 2nd International evening on 12 April and Juka on 13 April 2024.

Furthermore, performances by international and local acts like HSO Band from Eschweiler; the Jaegermeister Brass Cartel, Ujandja Zatjirua local comedian, Suzy Eises saxophonist, Darren “Whackhead” Simpson, The Garde Girls, Claudine Nelson, Playful Pulse, and Funkenmariechen.

WIKA invites everyone to a kaleidoscope of colours, sounds and laughter and be part of the celebration of tradition, joy and cultural significance.