Inaugural Global African Hydrogen Summit set for Windhoek

Posted by | Apr 4, 2024 |

Namibia is gearing up to host the first-ever Global African Hydrogen Summit (GAH2S) in Windhoek from 3 to 5 September.

The summit, held under the theme “From Ambition to Action: Fuelling Africa’s Green Industrial Revolution,” aims to shed light on Africa’s strategic position in the global hydrogen market and foster collaboration and dialogue across various sectors, including policy, investment, and the emerging hydrogen value chain.

The announcement of this landmark event was made as part of Namibia’s commitment at COP28 UAE in December 2023.

Building upon this pledge, the official international media conference for GAH2S is scheduled to take place in Windhoek on Thursday, 18 April.

The conference will be graced by esteemed dignitaries including the Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo; Green Hydrogen Commissioner, James Mnyupe; and the Chief Executive of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Nangula Uaandja and representatives from the co-conveners DMG Events and Vasco Da Gama Energy.

This conference marks a significant milestone in Africa’s journey towards embracing sustainable energy solutions and positioning itself as a key player in the global hydrogen market.

 

