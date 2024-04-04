Junior chess national champs crowned

The Bank Windhoek 2024 Namibia National Junior Chess Championships concluded on Sunday, in Swakopmund, celebrating the prowess and determination of young chess players across the nation.

This event, encompassing various age groups from Under eight to Under 20 in both the Open and Girls sections, not only showcased the burgeoning talent within Namibia but also set new benchmarks for the tournament’s progression.

In a historic move, the tournament witnessed the introduction of Digital Game Technology (DGT) boards, marking a technological leap forward and allowing for more accurate record-keeping of top-level games. Moreover, the tournament was officially recognized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), enabling participants to earn global recognition for their performances.

Among the highlights of the championship were the gripping Armageddon tie-breaker matches. Vekuaterua Kaimu triumphed over Selma Kayawala in the first match, while the sibling rivalry between Helen and Francis Boshoff led to an intense showdown, ultimately clinched by Francis.

Reflecting on the event, Goodwill Khoa, President of the Namibia Chess Federation, emphasized the multifaceted nature of the championships, serving not only as a battleground for competition but also as a platform for learning and camaraderie among young chess enthusiasts. Khoa extended gratitude to Bank Windhoek for their continuous support, which has been instrumental in elevating the standards of the tournament and nurturing young talents.

The Boshoff twins, participants in one of the Armageddon matches, described the tournament as challenging yet enjoyable, urging aspiring players to handle pressure with resilience and foresight.

Jazzmo Kotze, the winner of the U20 Open category, expressed his elation at clinching the title, emphasizing the significance of this achievement in his chess journey. Kotze’s victory symbolizes the dedication and perseverance required to excel in the sport.

Looking ahead, the focus now shifts to the Champs of Champs event later this month, where only the champions from each age group will compete for the prestigious National Master title. Additionally, attention turns to international arenas, with the African Youth Chess Championships scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, in July 2024.

The championship also crowned winners in each age group, further exemplifying the depth of talent in Namibia’s junior chess community across both the Open and Girls sections.