Cyber crimes know no borders – Modestus Amutse

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Modestus Amutse has called upon United Nations (UN) member states to expedite the finalization of the UN Convention aimed at countering the use of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) for criminal purposes.

Speaking at the 2024 China-Africa Internet Development and Cooperation Forum on 2 April, themed ‘Building Safeguards for Cybersecurity’, Amutse highlighted the urgency for international collaboration in addressing cyber threats.

Emphasizing the importance of incorporating the Convention’s provisions into domestic laws, Amutse stressed the need for enhanced cooperation among member states to safeguard national interests effectively.

“The pervasive nature of cyber crimes necessitates constant vigilance, swift responses, and proactive measures,” he underscored.

Amutse reiterated that cyber crimes transcend geographical boundaries, posing risks to individuals and entities worldwide. In a digitally interconnected world, where access to the internet exposes users to various threats, concerted efforts are imperative to mitigate these risks and ensure cybersecurity.