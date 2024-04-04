Environmental Investment Fund takes strides in gender empowerment

The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) recently convened a comprehensive gender strategy workshop at the Windhoek Country Club.

The workshop, which gathered EIF employees and management, served as a platform to equip participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to champion gender diversity and inclusion within the organization.

During the workshop, attendees delved into EIF’s progressive gender policy, strategy, and action plan, gaining valuable insights into global trends concerning gender empowerment in financial services. Notably, ten individuals were identified and designated as gender champions, tasked with spearheading the drive for gender mainstreaming within EIF. These champions, ranging from middle management to portfolio management, are poised to effect tangible change within the organization.

Tailored sessions were tailored to address specific audiences, ensuring that all departments, from operations to commercial teams, were empowered to advance gender inclusion efforts. Through dynamic and interactive sessions, participants were equipped with the skills to create SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals, monitor progress, and effectively communicate on gender-related issues.

The workshop fostered a collaborative environment conducive to peer learning and discussion, prioritizing practical application over theoretical concepts. EIF’s commitment to gender empowerment and inclusion underscores its dedication to creating a workplace that values diversity and fosters equal opportunities for all its employees.