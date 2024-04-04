FlyNamibia renews Air Service Licence

Privately-owned scheduled passenger airline, FlyNamibia, has announced the successful renewal of its Air Service Licence by the Transport Commission of Namibia (TCN).

This achievement signifies a significant milestone for the airline, reaffirming its commitment to delivering top-quality air travel services domestically and internationally.

Expressing gratitude to the TCN and all parties involved in facilitating a seamless renewal process, FlyNamibia underscored the importance of this accomplishment in sustaining its operations and fulfilling its mission of providing exceptional air travel experiences.

“Following a period of discussions and an urgent application to the High Court of Namibia in response to an initial notification of rejection from the TCN, we are thrilled to inform our passengers and partners that the license has now been renewed,” the airline said.

Furthermore, the airline also announced the upcoming launch of their new routes to Victoria Falls and Maun, which is scheduled for Thursday, 4 April.

FlyNamibia operates domestic routes from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Ondangwa, Katima Mulilo, Lüderitz, and Oranjemund, along with regional routes between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International, as well as Walvis Bay International Airport and Cape Town International in partnership with Airlink.