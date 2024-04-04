Italy’s Stefano Zagalia wins 2024 Africa Wildlife Artist of the Year

By Adolf Kaure.

Italian artist, Stefano Zagalia won the Africa Wildlife Artist of the Year competition at the crowning ceremony which took place at Swakopmund’s Fine Art Gallery on Saturday.

Gallery owner, Martina von Wenzel, said Zagalia is renowned for skillfully portraying the beauty and elegance of leopards and cheetahs. “He draws inspiration from the beauty and majesty of African animals These elusive big cats, with their spotted coats, are a challenge to capture on canvas. Stefano adeptly plays with shadows, lights, and the intricate patterns of their fur to convey their allure.”

“His paintings skilfully capture the essence of these creatures, their emotions, and their natural habitats,” she said.

South African, Katalin Graue emerged as the runner-up.

Von Wenzel said that Katalin’s submission, which focuses on the significance of vultures in the ecosystem, set a high standard for this year’s competition. “Her artwork serves as a powerful reminder of the crucial role these birds play in maintaining ecological balance.”

“Additionally, Katalin, known for her exquisitely coloured pencil artworks, showcases her dedication to her craft and her ability to breathe life into her subjects, making her an artist worth admiring,” said von Wenzel.

The Africa Wildlife Artist of the Year 2024 took place as one of several exhibitions that were part of the annual Night of Galleries, to show talent, passion, and the captivating beauty of wildlife art.

The awards are sponsored by the Capricorn Group and B2Gold Namibia.

Additionally, emerging talent will be fostered through the support of Otto Haalboom Internationale Spedition, who will be recognizing and supporting a promising beginner in the artistic community.

Over 100 entries were submitted from artists across the globe, spanning from Italy, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, Zimbabwe to South Africa, and Namibia.

An amount of N$21 000, which was collected from the entry fees, will be donated to AfriCat Namibia to support their efforts in the conservation of Namibia’s big cats and their pangolin mission.

Each participating artist also pledged to contribute a portion of their sales to the noble cause.