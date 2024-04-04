Langer Heinrich achieves first uranium concentrate production and drumming

By Adolf Kaure.

Paladin Energy’s Chief Executive, Ian Purdy announced that uranium concentrate production and drumming were achieved at the Langer Heinrich Mine (LHM) on Saturday, 30 March.

The milestone was announced courtesy of a statement released by Paladin Energy on Tuesday.

“Achieving first production at the Langer Heinrich Mine is an important milestone for Paladin,” said Purdy expressing his gratitude to the mine’s staff as well as the Namibian government for their efforts to make the achievement possible.

“I would like to thank all our staff and contractors for their hard work and dedication in returning this globally significant uranium mine to production.”

“I would also like to thank the Namibian Government and our local communities in the Erongo Region for their continued support.”

“With a return to production, a strong balance sheet and supportive uranium fundamentals, Paladin is exceptionally well positioned to generate sustainable returns for all our stakeholders,” he said.

Additionally, the statement said that Paladin Energy will turn their focus to production ramp-up and building a finished product inventory, ahead of shipments to customers.

Furthermore, as part of the transition to production, Paladin’s Chief Operating Officer, Paul Hemburrow will assume responsibility for all mine activities. Paladin will provide guidance for key FY2025 LHM operational parameters in July 2024.

Langer Heinrich went onto care and maintenance in 2018 waiting for uranium prices to recover and making it possible to restart operations. A pre-feasibility study was then conducted in June 2020 followed by a value add study to restart and return to production.

On 20 January this year, the mine achieved its first ore feed to the processing plant.

Paladin Energy is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and holds 75% interest in Langer Heinrich Mine.