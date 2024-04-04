Rehoboth Town Council secures title deed for Reho Spa

The Rehoboth Town Council has announced the acquisition of the title deed for the Reho Spa from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The revelation came during the council’s inaugural public meeting for the year, held late last month, marking a pivotal step to the rejuvenation of the beloved recreational facility.

Mayor Amanda Groenewaldt, leading the charge, urged residents to rally behind the rehabilitation and cleanup of the Spa, indicating that detail regarding community involvement in this endeavour would be communicated in due course, underscoring the anticipation surrounding the much-needed refurbishment of the ailing facility.

The meeting, attended by the seven elected councillors, served as a platform to disseminate crucial information about Gazetted tariffs related to Rates and Taxes. Additionally, councillors provided updates on the Strategic Plan and Capital Projects earmarked for the year. These initiatives encompassed the Interim Valuation process, Alienation Scheme progress, and advancements in land delivery projects in Burgershoek and Volsruisvlakte.

“During the meeting, councillors engaged in thorough discussions and analysis of various topics, such as Banhoff planning, motions submitted by councillors and their progress, debt collection in the Rehoboth Townlands, municipal accounts, pending vacancies, and plans for another live-streamed Ordinary Council Meeting,” stated council representatives.

Following the deliberations, councillors opened the floor to residents for questions and comments, fostering an environment of transparency and community engagement. Attendees seized the opportunity to seek clarification on a range of social issues and administrative matters, reflecting the community’s vested interest in the governance and development of Rehoboth.