Premiere of ‘The Wasp’ to grace the stage at NTN

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) is set to host the eagerly anticipated Namibian premiere of ‘The Wasp’, a gripping play delving into the lives of two childhood friends.

The curtains will rise on 5 April at 19:00 for this captivating performance, with tickets priced at N$150.

‘The Wasp’ narrates the tale of Heather and Carla, childhood companions who have drifted apart since their school days, each navigating vastly different paths in life. While Heather enjoys a flourishing career, a loving husband, and an enviable home, Carla struggles to make ends meet in her day-to-day existence. Their unexpected reunion in a café sets the stage for an intriguing encounter, marked by an awkward yet compelling conversation.

The plot thickens when Heather presents Carla with a substantial sum of money, accompanied by a proposition that defies convention. Penned by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, ‘The Wasp’ made its debut at the Hampstead Theatre Downstairs in London on January 29, 2025. Now, thanks to NU Theatrics in collaboration with the National Arts Council of Namibia, local audiences will have the opportunity to experience this riveting production firsthand.

The play carries a +16 rating, promising a thought-provoking exploration of themes that resonate with mature audiences. Those eager to secure their seats can do so by visiting https://www.webtickets.com.na/v2/Event.aspx. For additional inquiries, Gloria Ndilula can be reached at 081 287 4405, or Ndayola Ulenga at 081 875 0088.

As the stage is set for ‘The Wasp’ to unfold its tale of friendship, betrayal, and unexpected twists, audiences can anticipate an evening of theatrical brilliance at NTN.