Select Page

Premiere of ‘The Wasp’ to grace the stage at NTN

Posted by | Apr 2, 2024 |

Premiere of ‘The Wasp’ to grace the stage at NTN

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) is set to host the eagerly anticipated Namibian premiere of ‘The Wasp’, a gripping play delving into the lives of two childhood friends.

The curtains will rise on 5 April at 19:00 for this captivating performance, with tickets priced at N$150.

‘The Wasp’ narrates the tale of Heather and Carla, childhood companions who have drifted apart since their school days, each navigating vastly different paths in life. While Heather enjoys a flourishing career, a loving husband, and an enviable home, Carla struggles to make ends meet in her day-to-day existence. Their unexpected reunion in a café sets the stage for an intriguing encounter, marked by an awkward yet compelling conversation.

The plot thickens when Heather presents Carla with a substantial sum of money, accompanied by a proposition that defies convention. Penned by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, ‘The Wasp’ made its debut at the Hampstead Theatre Downstairs in London on January 29, 2025. Now, thanks to NU Theatrics in collaboration with the National Arts Council of Namibia, local audiences will have the opportunity to experience this riveting production firsthand.

The play carries a +16 rating, promising a thought-provoking exploration of themes that resonate with mature audiences. Those eager to secure their seats can do so by visiting https://www.webtickets.com.na/v2/Event.aspx. For additional inquiries, Gloria Ndilula can be reached at 081 287 4405, or Ndayola Ulenga at 081 875 0088.

As the stage is set for ‘The Wasp’ to unfold its tale of friendship, betrayal, and unexpected twists, audiences can anticipate an evening of theatrical brilliance at NTN.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

African and Global stars celebrate Africa Day

African and Global stars celebrate Africa Day

24 May 2021

Offbeat – 19 October 2012

Offbeat – 19 October 2012

19 October 2012

Woestynblom – new Afrikaans CD with heavy Namibian input

Woestynblom – new Afrikaans CD with heavy Namibian input

25 November 2016

New book detailing the brewing of beer in the country now out

New book detailing the brewing of beer in the country now out

24 November 2020