Gondwana’s Moonvalley Marathon sees record turnout

Gondwana celebrated a triumphant 3rd edition of the Gondwana Moonvalley Marathon on 30 March, boasting a record turnout of 177 enthusiastic trail runners.

Located at the scenic Moon Valley just outside Swakopmund, the marathon attracted participants eager to test their mettle against the stunning backdrop of Namibia’s landscape.

The event offered various running categories catering to a diverse range of athletes, including the popular 10km and 21km races, as well as the challenging 42km marathon.

In a display of athleticism, Willi van Zyl emerged victorious in the men’s half marathon, while Nicole Blaauw clinched the top spot in the women’s category. Ambrosius Shiimi and Jivanka Kruger secured victories in the 10km race, with Thomas Miller and Julia Janse van Rensburg dominating the demanding 42km race.

Acknowledging outstanding performances, winners in each category were rewarded with coveted Gondwana accommodation vouchers, with values ranging from N$6,000 to N$10,000.

Adding to the excitement, the prize-giving ceremony for the spirited 5km run featured a raffle for Gondwana accommodation, leaving many participants delighted.

Gondwana expressed gratitude to participants, partners, and volunteers for contributing to the success of the event, extending special thanks to Nova 103.5, Osh-Med International, and the SFC sports club for their support.

Looking ahead, Gondwana announced its next adventure trail running event, the Moonraker Ridge Trail Run, set to take place on May 25th, 2024, near Windhoek.