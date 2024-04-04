Nedbank celebrates top performing employees of 2023

By Michel Haoses.

Nedbank Namibia held its annual employee Top Achievers Awards 2023 under the theme: celebrating the success of your rhythm in harmony on 27 March recognising the contribution and impact the employees have made in the previous financial year.

There were 15 award categories presented at the ceremony, including the individual awards and top-performing teams highlighting the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving success.

The categories included Top Five Sales Individual Award, Top Sales Team, Top Five Support/Service Individuals, Top Support/Service Team, Top Branch Award, Best Teller of the Year Award, Customer Service Champion Award, Leadership Award, Top Project Team Award, Top four Achievers and MD Award amongst others.

Nedbank Namibia Managing Director Martha Murorua mentioned at the ceremony the relevance of hosting the Top Achievers award ceremony and the huge role it plays in the overall goal of employee retention.

“At Nedbank Namibia, we persist in our mission to invest in our people. This not only provides first-rate resources but also emphasises the significance of balancing personal development with business growth”, Murorua further added.

The winners walked away with certificates of appreciation and incentives for their hard work.