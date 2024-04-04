ICAO Safety Audit conducted – local safety above the regional average

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) recently accomplished the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA).

Conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) from 6 to 18 March, this on-site audit evaluates the effectiveness of Namibia’s safety oversight systems in line with the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

During the closing meeting of the audit on 18 March, ICAO’s Lead Auditor announced Namibia’s preliminary results, scoring an impressive 72.31%. This marks a substantial improvement from Namibia’s 2016 overall score of 57.39%.

The evaluation focused on Namibia’s effective implementation of safety standards, with any indication of Significant Safety Concerns (SSC) signaling serious breaches that could deter airlines from utilizing the country’s airspace.

The results showcase an overall enhancement in Namibia’s safety performance, positioning the country above the regional/Eastern and Southern Africa (ESAF) average of 60% and the global average of 69.3%. While the final report with detailed findings is expected from ICAO within six months, industry experts anticipate minimal deviation from the preliminary results.

Addressing the achievement, NAC Chief Executive, Bisey /Uirab emphasized the company’s pivotal role.

“As the custodian of the country’s main airports, NAC was under the spotlight in terms of how we have prepared for this audit and we at all times demonstrated confidence in our systems, which was key to the country achieving the current score”

“This score is a vote of confidence in Namibia’s aviation safety systems, a country blessed with opportunities beyond the horizon and very safe and secure to visit by air. It is also worth mentioning that Hosea Kutako International Airport is certified, and I reiterate the collaboration between all stakeholders to maintain the momentum that was exhibited during the on-site audit with the intent to retain consistency in the oversight responsibilities, to ensure a robust state oversight system in the country,” added /Uirab.

Looking ahead, NAC reaffirmed its commitment to securing resources for airport development and maintenance, underscoring their dedication to cultivating world-class airports for Namibia’s continued prosperity.