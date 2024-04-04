First ammonia from Daures Green Hydrogen Village expected in July

By Adolf Kaure.

The Chairperson of the Green Hydrogen Council Hon. Obeth Kandjoze revealed that the Daures Green Hydrogen Village project will start producing green hydrogen and ammonia as early as July.

He said this during the Green Hydrogen Sympossium taking place in Windhoek last week, which provided a comprehensive mid-term status report on the ongoing pilot projects and the Youth for Green Hydrogen (Y4H2) scholarships in Namibia.

According to Kandjoze, who is also the Director General of the National Planning Commission of Namibia, the project has contributed jobs to Daures village with more employment expected in the future stages of the project.

“As of November 2023, the project has reportedly employed more than 200 Namibians from more than 30 small and medium-sized enterprises, the majority of which are located in the surrounding communities.”

The Daures Green Hydrogen Village project, which is now 80% complete, is projected to generate an annual output of up to 100 tons of green ammonia and more than 400 tons of green tomatoes during its pilot phase.

The project concluded studies to develop green ammonia sulphate fertilizer and received interest from the World Food Program and Agricultural Business Development Agency (AgriBusdev) to procure locally produced green fertilizer.

Recent studies highlighted the noteworthy prospects of the Daures Green Hydrogen Village project: during its fourth phase this village has the capacity to manufacture and export up to 700,000 tons of green ammonia at globally competitive prices by 2030.

Situated in the Erongo Region, the village is Africa’s first 100% net-zero community.

The village will pilot the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Namibia through a project funded through a grant that came from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) for the amount of N$220 million.

The project is executed in a phased approach with phases 2, 3 and 4 focusing on industrial level production for international consumption.

The Daures Green Hydrogen Village is a partnership between Enersense Namibia (90% shareholding) the Daure Daman Traditional Authority (5.5% shareholding) and the Tsiseb Conservancy (2.5% shareholding).

Daures Green Hydrogen Village contractors during the constructing of the project’s greenhouse facility. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)