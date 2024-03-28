Deadline approaches for mandatory SIM card registration: CRAN urges compliance

As the deadline for the mandatory registration of all Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards looms on 31 March, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) is urging all stakeholders who have not yet registered their SIM cards to do so promptly to avoid disconnection on 1 April.

According to data as of 29 February, Namibia boasts 2,387,230 active SIM cards, with 1,687,742 successfully registered, marking a registration rate of 70.6%.

Emilia Nghikembua, CRAN Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to stakeholders who have already completed their SIM card registrations while stressing the importance of compliance for those who have not yet done so.

“It is imperative to emphasize the repercussions of non-compliance should they not do so by 31 March 2024,” stated Nghikembua.

Unregistered SIM cards will face suspension for three months starting from 1 April. Affected customers will experience service disruptions during this period and will receive warning notifications. Failure to register within this timeframe will result in the loss of their associated number.

Mobile telecommunications operators are fully equipped and prepared to implement these suspension measures effectively, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

CRAN also reiterated the stance of the Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Hon. Emma Theofelus, who emphasized that no further extensions will be granted beyond 31 March.