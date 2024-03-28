Select Page

Mbumba extends congratulations to Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye

The President H.E. Nangolo Mbumba has extended warm congratulations to President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his decisive victory in the March 2024 Presidential elections in Senegal.

In a message from the presidency, Mbumba emphasized the peaceful conduct of the elections as a testament to Senegal’s enduring status as a beacon of stability and progress in Africa.

Mbumba also took a moment to reflect on the historical solidarity between Senegal and Namibia, recalling the invaluable assistance rendered by the people of Senegal to SWAPO and young Namibians during the liberation struggle.

He noted the significant growth of bilateral relations between the two countries since independence, highlighting the strides made in cooperation and mutual support.

Looking ahead, Mbumba expressed eagerness to collaborate with Faye in further advancing the shared interests of both nations.

He emphasized the importance of fostering mutually beneficial bilateral relations and promoting a multilateral order that champions the prosperity of Africa and advocates for a fairer world.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

