22nd Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup Set to Kick Off in Gobabis

Preparations for the highly anticipated 22nd Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup are in full swing as enthusiasts gear up for an action-packed Easter weekend in Gobabis.

The tournament, scheduled to take place at Legare Stadium from 29 March to 1 April, is expected to draw a crowd of over 10,000 people to the Omaheke region.

Football and netball teams competing in this year’s edition can vie for substantial cash prizes, with winners in each category set to receive N$35,000 for football and N$30,000 for netball. Runner-up and third-place teams will also be rewarded, with N$20,000 and N$15,000 for football, and N$10,000 and N$9,000 for netball, respectively.

The Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Service, a significant partner in this prestigious competition, will sponsor the transportation of netball and football teams to and from Gobabis, as well as provide accommodation for participants at government hostel schools.

Under the leadership of Omaheke Councillor Hon. Erwin Katjizeu, Legare Stadium is undergoing upgrades to meet the stringent standards required for hosting the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, according to Cassius Moetie, the Director for Communication and IT at the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

Despite facing challenges such as limited preparation time and acquiring necessary gear, Edward Hauwombo, team manager of the defending 2023 football champions, remains optimistic about their chances and hopes the competition will raise awareness about the importance of sports.

Similarly, Remonde Helmo, Captain of the Erongo Netball team, expressed readiness to compete for top honors, emphasizing their team’s determination and positive mindset.

Selma Kaulinge, Nedbank Communications, and Public Relations Manager highlighted the bank’s commitment to youth development through sponsoring initiatives like the Nedbank Namibia Newspaper Cup. She emphasized the transformative power of sports in fostering physical and mental well-being among youth.

The tournament kicks off at 10:00 on Friday, 29 March, with exciting matches scheduled between Oshikoto and Khomas, and Hardap and Zambezi in football, while netball matches feature Omusati versus Ohangwena, and Kavango East against Hardap.