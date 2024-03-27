FNB named Africa’s best international private bank by Euromoney Awards

by Michel Haoses.

First National Bank (FNB) was recently crowned Africa’s Best International Private Bank in Botswana and Namibia at the Euromoney Awards.

The event which celebrated FNB’s exceptional performance and leadership in the private banking sector was held at the Savoy in London on 21 March.

In addition to clinching the top spot in the international private banking category, FNB also received accolades for Africa’s Best Bank for Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals, Discretionary Portfolio Management, Philanthropic Advisory, Succession Planning, and Sustainability.

These awards underscore FNB’s unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled value to its clients through an array of cutting-edge propositions. The financial institution’s innovative approach and dedication to client service have positioned it as a trailblazer in the industry.

One of FNB’s recent successes includes the launch of its Exchange Traded Note (ETN) program, enabling Namibians to engage in the global investment economy by investing in listed instruments of renowned companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft for as little as N$10. This initiative has garnered widespread acclaim and positive feedback from clients.

Nangula Kauluma, Chief Executive of FNB Namibia Retail Banking, emphasized the bank’s leadership in wealth banking and investment, highlighting their investment capabilities and products that offer easy, convenient, and affordable solutions to clients. Kauluma attributed FNB’s success to the pivotal role it plays in guiding clients through their wealth management journey, supported by dedicated Private Bankers.

Looking ahead, Kauluma reaffirmed FNB’s commitment to delivering world-class private banking services aimed at building, retaining, and protecting clients’ wealth. She extended her gratitude to FNB’s clients for their unwavering support and to Euromoney for the esteemed recognition.

For over two decades, Euromoney has been at the forefront of recognizing excellence in private banking and wealth management globally. The awards ceremony celebrates outstanding achievements in client service, product development, and commitment to the sector, solidifying FNB’s position as a leader in the African private banking landscape.