Mufaro Nesongano takes the helm as CRAN’s Executive for Communication and Consumer Relations

By Michel Haoses.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has announced the appointment of Mufaro Nesongano to the position of Executive: Communication and Consumer Relations, effective from 20 March.

In his new capacity, Nesongano will spearhead CRAN’s strategic initiatives, focusing on communications, international relations, stakeholder engagement, and consumer relations strategies.

His responsibilities will encompass developing and executing strategic plans and annual programs, as well as coordinating and implementing stakeholder communication, public relations, and consumer engagement activities.

With over 20 years of experience, Nesongano brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, having worked across various sectors including broadcasting, communications, public relations, and brand management. His demonstrated leadership abilities and diverse portfolio make him well-suited to drive CRAN’s communication and stakeholder engagement strategies forward.

Nesongano holds a master’s degree in journalism and media technology, an honors degree in journalism and communication, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communication. Additionally, he is a certified executive and management coach, complemented by various other professional certifications.

His strong interpersonal communication skills, analytical abilities, and innovative approach position him as the ideal candidate to address challenges and advance CRAN’s communication and stakeholder engagement objectives.

Emphasizing Nesongano’s appointment, CRAN’s Chief Executive Emilia Nghikembua, expressed confidence that his expertise will enhance the authority’s communication efforts and stakeholder engagement strategies. She believes Nesongano’s leadership aligns perfectly with CRAN’s vision and its commitment to contributing to socio-economic development.