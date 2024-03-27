Etienne Steenkamp receives prestigious Toyota Chairmanship Award

Etienne Steenkamp, the Franchise Director of Pupkewitz Toyota in Namibia, has been honoured with the Toyota Chairmanship Award at the Toyota Dealer Awards held in Sandton on 15 March.

The event, gathering Toyota dealers from across southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa, and Eswatini, recognized Steenkamp for his exceptional contributions to the success of the Toyota brand.

The Toyota Chairmanship Award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to the Toyota brand over the years. Steenkamp’s achievement places him in the esteemed company of Harold Pupkewitz, making him only the second Namibian to receive this prestigious award.

Expressing his gratitude, Steenkamp remarked that receiving the award was an unexpected honor. He conveyed his deep passion and appreciation for Toyota’s products, as well as his admiration for the leadership at Toyota SA. He also expressed gratitude for the loyalty shown by the Pupkewitz Group and its shareholders in entrusting him with leadership responsibilities at Pupkewitz Toyota.

“I could not receive a more valued recognition on this earth, believing for one day in heaven the same will happen,” he added.

Pupkewitz Toyota lauded Steenkamp’s leadership and unwavering dedication to the Toyota brand, attributing his success to his commitment to integrity, excellence, and customer satisfaction. With a career spanning 19 years, Steenkamp has consistently demonstrated value-based leadership principles, guiding rural outlets to become thriving businesses while prioritizing continuous improvement and respect for people.

As Chairman of the regional dealer council intermittently since 2006, Steenkamp has been a vocal advocate for the interests of Toyota South Africa Motors and the dealer network. His efforts have ensured fairness and integrity in addressing concerns within the automotive industry.

Under Steenkamp’s guidance, Pupkewitz Motors has reaffirmed its commitment to excellence and innovation. Pupkewitz Toyota’s attainment of the Toyota Chairmanship Award is a testament to its role as a trusted legacy partner, offering unparalleled service and support to Toyota customers across the region.

Looking ahead, Pupkewitz Motors expressed their anticipation of embracing future opportunities and challenges under Steenkamp’s leadership, as they continue to strive for excellence and innovation within the automotive industry.