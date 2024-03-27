Select Page

Etienne Steenkamp receives prestigious Toyota Chairmanship Award

Posted by | Mar 27, 2024 |

Etienne Steenkamp receives prestigious Toyota Chairmanship Award

Etienne Steenkamp, the Franchise Director of Pupkewitz Toyota in Namibia, has been honoured with the Toyota Chairmanship Award at the Toyota Dealer Awards held in Sandton on 15 March.

The event, gathering Toyota dealers from across southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa, and Eswatini, recognized Steenkamp for his exceptional contributions to the success of the Toyota brand.

The Toyota Chairmanship Award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to the Toyota brand over the years. Steenkamp’s achievement places him in the esteemed company of Harold Pupkewitz, making him only the second Namibian to receive this prestigious award.

Expressing his gratitude, Steenkamp remarked that receiving the award was an unexpected honor. He conveyed his deep passion and appreciation for Toyota’s products, as well as his admiration for the leadership at Toyota SA. He also expressed gratitude for the loyalty shown by the Pupkewitz Group and its shareholders in entrusting him with leadership responsibilities at Pupkewitz Toyota.

“I could not receive a more valued recognition on this earth, believing for one day in heaven the same will happen,” he added.

Pupkewitz Toyota lauded Steenkamp’s leadership and unwavering dedication to the Toyota brand, attributing his success to his commitment to integrity, excellence, and customer satisfaction. With a career spanning 19 years, Steenkamp has consistently demonstrated value-based leadership principles, guiding rural outlets to become thriving businesses while prioritizing continuous improvement and respect for people.

As Chairman of the regional dealer council intermittently since 2006, Steenkamp has been a vocal advocate for the interests of Toyota South Africa Motors and the dealer network. His efforts have ensured fairness and integrity in addressing concerns within the automotive industry.

Under Steenkamp’s guidance, Pupkewitz Motors has reaffirmed its commitment to excellence and innovation. Pupkewitz Toyota’s attainment of the Toyota Chairmanship Award is a testament to its role as a trusted legacy partner, offering unparalleled service and support to Toyota customers across the region.

Looking ahead, Pupkewitz Motors expressed their anticipation of embracing future opportunities and challenges under Steenkamp’s leadership, as they continue to strive for excellence and innovation within the automotive industry.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Hilux teams hold three of the top ten positions at the Dakar’s halfway mark

Hilux teams hold three of the top ten positions at the Dakar’s halfway mark

13 January 2020

Hosea Kutako Airport congestion expected to be alleviated by September

Hosea Kutako Airport congestion expected to be alleviated by September

29 January 2020

Continental automotive association appoints Volkswagen chief as new president

Continental automotive association appoints Volkswagen chief as new president

24 October 2023

Suzuki retains Swift’s “driver first” design philosophy – 2018 Swift lands in SA

Suzuki retains Swift’s “driver first” design philosophy – 2018 Swift lands in SA

7 June 2018