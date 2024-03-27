Statistic Agency launches National Infrastructure Atlas 2023 and the National Land Cover Classification Standard

In a move to enhance spatial planning and environmental management, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), this week launched the National Infrastructure Atlas 2023 and the National Land Cover Classification Standard in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), spokesperson Iipumbu Sakaria highlighted the importance of these initiatives.

He explained that the National Infrastructure Atlas 2023 serves as a comprehensive database of location-specific information on major infrastructure projects across the country, providing a guide for evidence-based spatial planning.

“The Atlas covers various areas of infrastructure and supports governments at all levels in improving infrastructure for societal well-being,’ Sakaria said.

Additionally, the unveiling of the National Land Cover Classification Standard establishes a standard for harmonizing all official land cover classification maps in the country, facilitating harmonized spatial planning and national reporting.

“The harmonization of land cover data will ensure proper environmental accounting at the national level and assist the government in monitoring development planning and addressing climate change issues,” Sakaria added.

He emphasized that these standards and the atlas provide basic statistics of national infrastructure by region and constituency, offering benefits to the entire nation.

Sakaria further explained that the data collected will serve as a crucial resource for informed decision-making and strategic planning across various sectors, ultimately contributing to sustainable development.

The development of the National Infrastructure Atlas and the Land Cover Classification Standard traces back to 2019 when the environmental technical working group was established by the Committee for Spatial Data. The objective was to address discrepancies in national land cover maps and establish a legislative framework for land cover classification, reflecting Namibia’s proactive approach to environmental management and sustainable development.