Government applauds UN Resolution for Gaza ceasefire

The government has welcomed the adoption of Resolution 2728 by the United Nations Security Council towards peace in the Gaza Strip.

This resolution, aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and advocating for the release of all hostages, marks a crucial step towards ending the ongoing conflict in the region.

Penda Naanda, the Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, expressed gratitude for the resolution, emphasizing its importance in providing relief to the people of Gaza who have endured relentless violence and destruction.

“The adoption is a welcome relief for the people of Gaza, who have endured constant bombardment of their homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship, during which thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives,” said Naanda.

Highlighting the devastating toll of the conflict, Naanda noted that approximately 32,333 individuals, including over 13,000 children and about 8,400 women, have lost their lives. Moreover, more than 74,694 people have been injured, with thousands of children and women among them.

Emphasizing Namibia’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, Naanda reiterated the country’s stance on settling international disputes through non-violent means, as outlined in its Constitution.

While acknowledging the positive step taken with the adoption of Resolution 2728, Naanda emphasized Namibia’s call for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict. He stressed the importance of achieving a permanent ceasefire and establishing two states coexisting peacefully within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem recognized as the capital of the State of Palestine.

“Namibia calls on the members of the United Nations Security Council to fulfill their obligations and ensure that the UN Security Council Resolution 2728 is implemented without further delay,” Naanda concluded.