Communications regulator to empowers communities through establishment of tech-hubs and e-villages

By Michel Haoses.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Communication (CRAN) last week strengthened its commitment to universal access to information and digital services by donating technological resources worth N$200,000 to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

CRAN handed over seven computers and internet services for 24 months all valued at N$200,000.

The two identified libraries set to benefit from resources are the Councillor Office in Khomasdal North and the library situated on the premises of the National Training Authority (NTA) in Khomasdal.

Furthermore, as part of Corporate Social Investment (CSI), CRAN will be spearheading the establishment of tech hubs and e-villages in collaboration with the Government Republic of Namibia.

These centres will serve as a hub for bridging the digital divide and expanding universal access while fostering innovation and youth engagement in Information and Technology (ICT) nationwide.

The tech hubs and e-villages will grant people space where they can access computers, the internet, and other technological resources simultaneously promoting digital literacy, innovation, and socio-economic development and be empowered to maximize their full potential through the provision of technology resources.

Deputy Minister, Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture Hon. Faustina Caley, delivering her keynote address emphasized the importance of fully equipping schools, libraries, and communities with tools needed to thrive in the 21st century, especially in this digital age we live in.

CRAN’s Chief Executive, Emilia Nghikembua speaking at the occasion emphasized how the authority hopes to make a meaningful contribution to the development of the country not only through licensing and regulating the provision of telecommunications but also through ensuring that communities benefit from these services.

Finally, CRAN remained firm in its mandate to facilitate the growth and accessibility of the ICT sector in Namibia ensuring that all citizens have access to high-quality products and affordable rates.