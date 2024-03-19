Informal Settlement upgrading project in Goreangab launched

The City of Windhoek has unveiled plans to construct 113 housing units in Goreangab Extension 4, to address the housing needs of low-income individuals and families. The project, slated to be completed in three phases over the course of 12 months, is expected to deliver its final units by April 2025.

Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon Evelyn !Nawases-Taeyele, launched the project on 25 March, highlighting the progress of the Informal Settlement Upgrading Project (ISUP), which has already delivered 694 affordable houses since its inception.

She noted that the new houses, priced at N$395,000 each, will cater primarily to low-income individuals, including men and women in uniform. The housing units will consist of a mix of 2-bedroom free-standing houses and 1- and 2-bedroom flats.

Mike Ndandi, a beneficiary of the project and a teacher by profession, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to own a home, emphasizing that homeownership provides security and stability for families.

The mayor of Windhoek, Queen Kamati, underscored the significance of the project in addressing housing challenges, stating that the goal is to construct 1,200 affordable housing units within identified informal settlement areas in Windhoek. She emphasized that affordable housing is crucial for national economic development, citing its role in enhancing social connectivity, boosting property values, and reducing overcrowding and crime rates.

The housing project is a collaborative effort between the City of Windhoek, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, the Khomas Regional Council, and the National Housing Enterprise, reflecting a concerted commitment to addressing housing needs and fostering sustainable urban development.