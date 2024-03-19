Are you a responsible consumer?

By Surihe Gaomas-Guchu

NBL Corporate Affairs Manager.

Whether you’re out socializing, enjoying yourself at a party, or spending quality time with loved ones this coming Easter long weekend, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) encourages the public to consume alcohol in moderation and a responsible manner.

As part of NBL’s ongoing Take a Second Responsible Consumption campaign, let’s take a minute to think about the consequences of over-indulging alcohol. Not only should we drink in moderation but look for ways to drink responsibly so that we don’t harm ourselves and those around us.

Adopting a positive change in attitude and behaviour around responsible consumption, will not only help you to enjoy your holiday in a positive, healthy, and balanced way but will also allow you to enjoy it for longer and better. Here are a few tips on how you can do just that.

Drink in moderation

Do yourself the favour of drinking in moderation. Either you can space out your drinks in such a way that you drink more water in between or choose non-alcoholic beverages instead. At the end of the day, safe consumption can minimise harm to yourself. Or should you just want to be there for the fun, just be bold enough to say no thank you to an alcoholic drink when offered.

Know your limits

Know yourself and your limits to enjoy responsibly. How much alcohol your body can handle depends on your age, weight, gender, and how you are feeling at the time. Thus, consuming more than the recommended amount can increase your risk of accidents, injuries, and hangovers.

Eat well and drink plenty of water

Did you know that alcohol enters your bloodstream faster if you consume it with an empty stomach? Thus, you may feel the effects of your drinks quickly, making it harder to manage your consumption levels. The best advice is therefore always to have a glass or two of water and have a good meal before you enjoy your beverage.

Never Drink and Drive

This slogan cannot be over-emphasised enough. If you know you are the driver, do not drink alcohol at all. Research shows that the more you consume alcohol, the more likelihood of ending up in a road accident, possibly injuring yourself or others on the road.

So, in essence, take a moment to think about your enjoyment by planning how you are going to get home before you go out. One can do so by deciding among your friends who will be the designated driver and he or she will not drink for the night.

Test yourself with EduDrink

Make a personal pledge to yourself and complete NBL’s EduDrink six-part online course this year. The free educational platform is accessible via www.edudrink.com. In this way, you are encouraged to continue enhancing your knowledge of responsible consumption and become a positive role model for your family and friends.