Namibia Careers Expo set for April

The Careers Expo 2024, hosted by Namibia Careers Expo, is set to take place on 3 and 4 April at Windhoek Country Club.

This flagship event aims to empower Namibian youth by providing them with invaluable resources and opportunities to explore various career pathways and aspirations.

Sponsored by the Banker’s Association of Namibia (BAN), represented by Bank Windhoek and First National Bank, along with support from section sponsors including the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), Fortescue Energy, and UNFPA, the Careers Expo 2024 promises to be a dynamic platform for attendees to engage with industry leaders, educational institutions, and potential employers.

Fresh FM, one of Namibia’s leading youth-targeted media platforms, has been named the official media partner for the Careers Expo 2024.

Abed Erastus, Executive Director at Namibia Careers Expo, expressed excitement about hosting the event, stating, “We are excited to host the Careers Expo 2024 and provide young Namibians with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive job market. This expo is more than just a career fair—it’s a platform for inspiration, learning, and networking that will help shape the future of learners.”

Highlights of the Careers Expo 2024 include an interactive #Befree Speaker’s Hall, featuring engaging sessions led by various professionals imparting personal career advice and tips. Additionally, industry experts will host a Seminar Skills Room covering topics such as resume writing, interview skills, entrepreneurship, and professional development.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore career options and educational opportunities through exhibitor booths, as well as participate in networking sessions and panel discussions facilitating meaningful connections between youth and professionals from diverse industries.

The Namibia Careers Expo 2024 is free to all high school students, parents, educators, and anyone interested in exploring career options and educational pathways. Doors will be open from 08:00 to 16:00 on each day of the event.

Chris Movirongo, Country Manager of Fortescue Energy and a sponsor and speaker for the event, commended the expo for its efforts. Movirongo highlighted the importance of informing future graduates about potential career paths in the green energy sector, underscoring the expo’s role in showcasing career opportunities and driving momentum toward the jobs of the future.

For more information and to register for the Namibia Careers Expo 2024, individuals can visit the Namibia Careers Expo on social media platforms or email [email protected].