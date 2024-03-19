MultiChoice launches DStv via streaming, redefining entertainment accessible

By Michel Haoses.

MultiChoice Namibia has unveiled its latest innovation in the entertainment landscape with the introduction of DStv via Streaming.

This groundbreaking move aims to redefine entertainment access in Namibia, providing customers with a convenient and flexible way to enjoy premium entertainment content.

With DStv via Streaming, MultiChoice expands its digital footprint, offering a wider range of options for accessing quality entertainment. Customers no longer require the installation of a satellite dish; instead, they can seamlessly connect to DStv directly through their TVs or mobile devices, as long as they are connected to the internet.

This new streaming service eliminates the need for traditional installations, allowing customers to simply select a package, create login details, set up payments, and start streaming on any compatible device, whether it’s a TV, laptop, tablet, smartphone, or internet-capable Smart TV. This flexibility empowers customers to enjoy their favorite shows and channels wherever and whenever they choose.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing the viewing experience of its customers through technological innovation.

“Our goal is to continually enhance our customers’ viewing experience by embracing technological advancements and evolving with changing preferences. With the launch of DStv via Streaming, we are offering a convenient, flexible way for our customers to enjoy premium entertainment, reflecting our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Gertze.

MultiChoice has already established a strong presence in the digital space with online entertainment platforms such as Showmax, Gotv Stream, and DStv Stream.