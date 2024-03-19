Select Page

Volleyball Federation to host NVF Doc Tournament in Swakopmund

Posted by | Mar 25, 2024 |

The Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Bank Windhoek-NVF Doc Tournament at the Dome in Swakopmund, taking place from Saturday, 30 to 31 March.

This year holds special significance as the NVF celebrates four decades of thrilling volleyball action and camaraderie at the Doc Tournament.

With steadfast support from its partner, Bank Windhoek, the federation said it is proud to continue this tradition of excellence and sportsmanship. Bank Windhoek has been the primary sponsor of the NVF Doc Tournament for the past nine years.

Nineteen male and sixteen female teams from various corners of the country have registered for this year’s edition, promising an electrifying showcase of talent and skill on the court. As one of the most anticipated events on the Namibian volleyball calendar, the Doc Tournament brings together the best teams and players to compete for glory and honour.

Last year’s champions, Namibia Correctional Service Volleyball Club from Ondangwa, and Shining Stars Volleyball Club from Rundu set the bar high with their exceptional performances. As defending champions, they will face fierce competition from determined challengers eager to claim the coveted title.

NVF President Hilary Imbuwa expressed the significance of the Bank Windhoek-NVF Doc Tournament in the hearts of volleyball enthusiasts across Namibia.

“It symbolizes the resilience, determination, and unity that defines our volleyball community. As we commemorate the 40th anniversary of this esteemed event, we look forward to celebrating the rich legacy of the Doc Tournament while embracing the excitement of the competition ahead. We extend our gratitude to Bank Windhoek for their unwavering support and to all the teams, players, officials, fans, and the media who make this Tournament a resounding success year after year,” Imbuwa concluded.

 

