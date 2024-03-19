Select Page

Otjozondjupa Regional Council unveils new annual plan for 2024/2025

Posted by | Mar 25, 2024 |

Marlayn Mbakera, Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council, has emphasized the council’s commitment to prioritizing service delivery in their newly crafted Annual Plan for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

This declaration came during the Annual Plan Review workshop hosted by the council in Windhoek this week.

The workshop serves as a platform for introspection on the projects and programs executed by the council in the preceding year (2023/2024) and aims to formulate strategies for the upcoming year’s Annual Plan.

Mbakera urged staff members to approach the review process with honesty and openness, encouraging them not to be defensive. She emphasized the importance of understanding why certain targets were not met and brainstorming effective strategies to achieve them in the new plan.

Expressing gratitude to staff members who have demonstrated dedication and commitment to the council’s objectives, Mbakera underscored the significance of collective efforts in driving service delivery initiatives forward.

The crafting of the new Annual Plan for the 2024/2025 financial year underscores the council’s ongoing commitment to enhancing service delivery and meeting the needs of the Otjozondjupa region.

 

