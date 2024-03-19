Select Page

President denounces terrorist assaults in Moscow

Mar 25, 2024

In the wake of the tragic terrorist assaults targeting innocent civilians at a theater in the Moscow region last week, the President, H.E Dr Nangolo Mbumba has joined the global community in vehemently condemning the merciless attacks on ordinary citizens.

Expressing his dismay over the terror strikes, President Nangolo Mbumba remarked, “The heartless terrorist attack near Moscow, resulting in the loss of over 140 lives and causing numerous injuries, fills me with profound sadness. I stand united with the international community in denouncing this barbaric act, which exhibits a blatant disregard for human life. On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend heartfelt condolences to President Vladimir Putin, the grieving families, and the fraternal populace of Russia.”

Additionally, Mbumba penned a letter to President Vladimir Putin, conveying sympathies to the affected families and the people of Russia.

 

