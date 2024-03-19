Hospitality trends in Namibia: February

In a recent study conducted by the Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN), insights into the country’s hospitality landscape for February were revealed, shedding light on occupancy rates, visitor preferences, and emerging trends.

According to Simonis Storm Securities in an analysis last week, the study, which involved 60 participants, unveiled that throughout the month, there were 48,445 rooms available for visitors nationwide, with the majority clustered in the Northern region.

Despite this substantial capacity, the national occupancy rate stood at 36.4%, slightly lower than the 2019 rate of 41%.

Notably, the Central region boasted the highest occupancy rate at 53.5%, followed by Coastal areas at 40.6%, and Northern and Southern regions at 31.0% and 32.0%, respectively.

Additionally, the study highlighted the popularity surge of campsites among Namibian and Southern African Development Community (SADC) visitors.

In February 2024, a total of 577 guests utilized campsites, marking a significant increase from the 22 recorded in January. This surge translated into 202 campsite nights for the month, indicating a growing preference for camping accommodations among local and regional guests. Moreover, international visitors also showed interest, with 247 occupying campsites in February, up from 49 in January, totaling 130 campsite nights.

Across the nation, leisure purposes dominated establishment occupancy, accounting for 94.3% of total occupancy in February, a notable increase from the previous year. Business-related occupancy remained moderate at 4.7%, while conference-related occupancy experienced a decline to 0.9% from 5.2% in February 2023. Regional preferences indicated that Southern areas were favored for leisure activities, while Central areas were chosen primarily for business and conferences.

In terms of visitor demographics, the study revealed a decrease in the percentage of Namibian visitors, dropping to 23.1% in February 2024 from 24.9% in January and 33.0% in February 2023. Despite this decline, optimism persists for an increase in local visitors, driven by ongoing independence specials offered by Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and upcoming public holidays.

Internationally, European visitors constituted the majority at 61.5%, with significant contributions from German-speaking countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. South Africans comprised 5.8% of visitors, followed by Asians at 3.8%, and North Americans at 2.8%. Visitors from other regions including Africa, the Middle East, South America, and beyond collectively made up the remaining percentages.

While the tourism industry shows promise, SSS believes that challenges persist, primarily driven by economic concerns and rising transportation and accommodation costs. Geopolitical issues, including the conflict in Ukraine, also weigh on the recovery of international tourism, as highlighted by a survey conducted by the UN World Tourism Organization.

Despite these challenges, tourism remains a vital contributor to Namibia’s economy, with significant potential for growth and employment generation across various sectors. Government support, evidenced by increased budget allocations to the Namibia Tourism Board, signals a commitment to fostering the sector’s growth and amplifying its contribution to the overall economy, they concluded.