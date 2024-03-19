Two more budding legal minds supported by Legal Shield bursaries

Simson Petrus and Madawa Geises are the two law students who have received bursaries from Trustco Insurance for the 2024 academic year.

The two students were awarded their bursaries at a ceremony in Windhoek by the insurer’s Chief Executive, Annette Brand. Each student received a bursary of N$30,000 “ensuring they can fully dedicate themselves to their studies while Legal Shield handles external logistics with aplomb.”

Brand emphasized the pivotal role of young, dynamic minds in navigating the evolving legal landscape, wishing Madawa and Simson the utmost success in their academic pursuits.

“At Trustco Insurance, we firmly believe that investing in promising legal talent is an investment in tomorrow’s leaders. Legal Shield, pioneering Namibia’s legal insurance sector since 2000, stands as an industry leader of accessible legal coverage, safeguarding individuals against a spectrum of legal challenges,” she said.

“Trustco Insurance prides itself in changing the legal landscape in Namibia through investing in this initiative. All the success with your studies going forward. [You must] be the change and improvement you want to see in the legal fraternity.” she said.

Over the past 22 years, Trustco has awarded more than N$1.1 million to students for studying law.

Trustco Insurance Chief Executive, Annette Brand (centre) with Simson Petrus (left) and Madawa Geises at the ceremony where the two young students received their Legal Shield bursaries from the insurer.