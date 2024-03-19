Select Page

Two more budding legal minds supported by Legal Shield bursaries

Posted by | Mar 22, 2024 |

Two more budding legal minds supported by Legal Shield bursaries

Simson Petrus and Madawa Geises are the two law students who have received bursaries from Trustco Insurance for the 2024 academic year.

The two students were awarded their bursaries at a ceremony in Windhoek by the insurer’s Chief Executive, Annette Brand. Each student received a bursary of N$30,000 “ensuring they can fully dedicate themselves to their studies while Legal Shield handles external logistics with aplomb.”

Brand emphasized the pivotal role of young, dynamic minds in navigating the evolving legal landscape, wishing Madawa and Simson the utmost success in their academic pursuits.

“At Trustco Insurance, we firmly believe that investing in promising legal talent is an investment in tomorrow’s leaders. Legal Shield, pioneering Namibia’s legal insurance sector since 2000, stands as an industry leader of accessible legal coverage, safeguarding individuals against a spectrum of legal challenges,” she said.

“Trustco Insurance prides itself in changing the legal landscape in Namibia through investing in this initiative. All the success with your studies going forward. [You must] be the change and improvement you want to see in the legal fraternity.” she said.

Over the past 22 years, Trustco has awarded more than N$1.1 million to students for studying law.

Trustco Insurance Chief Executive, Annette Brand (centre) with Simson Petrus (left) and Madawa Geises at the ceremony where the two young students received their Legal Shield bursaries from the insurer.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Amupolo to lead NAMDIA as new Chief Executive

Amupolo to lead NAMDIA as new Chief Executive

3 October 2022

Three new senior execs appointed at Alexander Forbes Namibia

Three new senior execs appointed at Alexander Forbes Namibia

30 April 2019

Bank offers a stepping stone to advance in the industry

Bank offers a stepping stone to advance in the industry

26 July 2017

Motinga to steer public sector banking at RMB, FNB

Motinga to steer public sector banking at RMB, FNB

12 August 2021