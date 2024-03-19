Select Page

3G4G broadband activated at 53 rural sites

A major step in Telecom’s Integrated Strategic Business Plan 2027 is to improve the internet connectivity of more users in rural areas, a strategic move that became a reality in this past week when the telecommunications company announced the activation of 3G and 4G bandwidth across 53 more locations in Namibia.

This activation signifies a pivotal step in Telecom Namibia’s ongoing network optimisation and digital transformation journey. Telecom Namibia Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda stated.

“By activating these sites, we’re bringing immediate connectivity improvements to residents. This is just the beginning, as we plan to continue expanding our network across the country, ensuring wider coverage and capacity to meet the evolving needs of Namibians and contribute to the national development agenda, and economic and social progress,” he said.

Beyond the obvious technological advancement, this activation addresses the critical issue of digital inclusion. By providing affordable 3G/4G access, Telecom said it empowers communities, promotes economic growth, and contributes to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Residents in the 53 designated areas can now enjoy access to high-speed mobile internet powered by 3G/4G technology. This activation translates to improved coverage, increased capacity and enhanced quality.

The 53 sites comprise the following places:

  1. Werda – Kunene
  2. Warmquelle – Kunene
  3. Veloorsdrift – Karas
  4. Ur NBC -Karas
  5. Tirol – Otjozondjupa
  6. Stampriet NBC – Hardap
  7. Sinzogoro – KavangoWest
  8. Shinyungwe – Kavango East
  9. Shinghuru – Kavango East
  10. Sesfontein – Kunene
  11. Reoland – Hardap
  12. Outjo Channel 7 -Kunene
  13. OtjikotoLake – Oshikoto
  14. Oshandi – Ohangwena
  15. Onkani – Omusati
  16. Omuntele – Oshikoto
  17. Omulunga – Otjozondjupa
  18. Omboroko – Otjozondjupa
  19. Ombika – Kunene
  20. Omatuzu – Otjozondjupa
  21. Okaukuejo – Oshana
  22. Okamatapati – Otjozondjupa
  23. Ngone – Kavango East
  24. NaribMWTower – Hardap
  25. Nankudu – KavangoWest
  26. Mupapama – Kavango East
  27. Mashare – Kavango East
  28. Mara – Hardap
  29. Kupferquelle – Oshikoto
  30. Kowares – Omusati
  31. Kombat -Otjozondjupa
  32. KalkrandMWTower – Hardap
  33. HardapMWTower – Hardap
  34. Gunkwe – Zambezi
  35. Grootberg -Kunene
  36. Gochas – Hardap
  37. Gibeon – Hardap
  38. Gariganus – Karas
  39. Ewree – Kunene
  40. Erichfelde – Otjozondjupa
  41. Epembe -Ohangwena
  42. Ehenye – Oshana
  43. DieKalkMWTower -Hardap
  44. DeutschErde -Otjozondjupa
  45. Brukkaros – Karas
  46. Bethanie – Karas
  47. Asab -Hardap
  48. Arendsnes – Kavango East
  49. Aranos – Hardap
  50. Aminius – Omaheke
  51. AlphaNBC – Kunene
  52. Omatando – Oshana
  53. Osona Village – Otjozondjupa

