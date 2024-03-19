3G4G broadband activated at 53 rural sites

A major step in Telecom’s Integrated Strategic Business Plan 2027 is to improve the internet connectivity of more users in rural areas, a strategic move that became a reality in this past week when the telecommunications company announced the activation of 3G and 4G bandwidth across 53 more locations in Namibia.

This activation signifies a pivotal step in Telecom Namibia’s ongoing network optimisation and digital transformation journey. Telecom Namibia Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda stated.

“By activating these sites, we’re bringing immediate connectivity improvements to residents. This is just the beginning, as we plan to continue expanding our network across the country, ensuring wider coverage and capacity to meet the evolving needs of Namibians and contribute to the national development agenda, and economic and social progress,” he said.

Beyond the obvious technological advancement, this activation addresses the critical issue of digital inclusion. By providing affordable 3G/4G access, Telecom said it empowers communities, promotes economic growth, and contributes to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Residents in the 53 designated areas can now enjoy access to high-speed mobile internet powered by 3G/4G technology. This activation translates to improved coverage, increased capacity and enhanced quality.

The 53 sites comprise the following places: