Northern Volleyball gets three-year boost from local bank

FNB Namibia recently announced a sponsorship commitment of N$240,000 to the Northern volleyball games for the span of three years starting 2024.

The Northern volleyball games is a one-day tournament with 10 overall teams competing for the grand prize and bragging rights.

“Previously seeing the positive impact of responsible fun, team building and furthering healthy living, have made the decision to commit long term an easy one said,” FNB Namibia Area Manager: Far North Abongile Mpikwa.

The increase in popularity and excitement has resulted in over 40 teams participating in the first two installments of games since becoming a calendar event in that area. FNB Namibia will also be registering 7 teams made up of different branches for the fun-filled engagement, Mpikwa stated.

Additionally, event organiser Asheel Ramjit of ACR Events expressed his gratitude to FNB for their invaluable contribution to the event stating that the sponsorship would go a long way [to support] the growing sport code in the Northern parts of country.

“With the help of FNB Namibia, we want to go bigger and get better with every passing year. We hope to attract people and companies countrywide and not only the north. The aim is to show the rest of the country that we up here can do it just as well as anybody” Ramjit said.

FNB first sponsored the games in 2022 and 2023 before deciding to become the main sponsor.

Left to right: FNB Namibia Area Manager: Far North, Abongile Mpikwa and Asheel Ramjit of ACR Events.