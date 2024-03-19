Select Page

FirstRand Namibia Group presents shareholder dividends to GIPF

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has earned a tidy sum in shareholder dividends when they received a payment to the value of more than N$3.2 million from the FirstRand Namibia Group.

Described as securing a sustainable future, FirstRand handed over a symbolic dividend cheque for the financial year ended June 2023 to the GIPF on Monday.

“The GIPF’s 15.7% shareholding in FirstRand Namibia Ltd ensures financial stability, growth, and security for GIPF’s members and beneficiaries’ funds, through the dividends from FirstRand Namibia.

“This gesture solidifies the deep and enduring partnership between the two organisations as they work towards delivering shared prosperity for Namibia. FirstRand Namibia serves Namibia through FNB Namibia, RMB, Ashburton Investments, FNB Insurance and PointBreak.

From the left, Chief Financial Officer of the FirstRand Namibia Group, Lizette Smit, Chief Executive of the GIPF, Martin Inkumbi. General Manager of Investments at GIPF, Conville Britz and FirstRand Namibia Group Chief Executive Conrad Dempsey.

