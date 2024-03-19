Select Page

FNB staff gives back to community in commemoration of Independence

Staff members of FNB Namibia are giving back to the community by recently volunteering their time to prepare workbooks, stationary and teaching files for the Amos Meerkat Early Childhood Development programme.

The Amos Meerkat Project is a pre-school development programme that ensures every pre-schooler has all the necessary material to start their primary education. The school’s focus is particularly on those from farming communities and informal settlements.

This act of patriotism from the FNB staff to Amos Meerkat commemorates the upcoming Independence day celebrations.

“This not only boosts their confidence but allows them to complete their academic year without lacking essential materials. This programme is in line with our partnership strategy, enhancing the quality of contributions that people can make in their in their own communities. We are proud of our staff for making this possible” stated FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager, Revonia Job

So far 4610 children between the ages of five and six were prepared for grade one and the number of educators who received training are 230 teachers and monitors. The project is currently conducted in Kunene, Erongo, Kavango East, Oshana, Hardap, Karas, Khomas, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions.

