Gondwana Collection expands tourism offering

Posted by | Mar 20, 2024 |

Gondwana Collection Namibia introduced their latest additions to the Secret Collection, The Ekipa and The Nest.

Gondwana said both offer an immersive experience tailored for two and packaged as an all inclusive breakaway.

The Nest hidden just 30km northeast from Mariental in the Gondwana Kalahari Park offers a lavish escape inspired by the timeless traditions of the Khoi San people.

The Ekipa, set among the mopane trees 10km south of the Andersson Gate to Etosha National Park, welcomes guest to immerse themselves in the captivating allure of the African bush.

“Our vision with The Ekipa and The Nest is to provide guest with an extraordinary journey that transcends time and space, leaving an indelible mark on their souls” said Chief Executive of Gondwana Collection Namibia Gys Joubert

The Ekipa and The Nest will be open as of 01 November 2024. Bookings can be done through Gondwana Collection.

