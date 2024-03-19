Wolwedans takes proven desert development concepts to Maltahöhe community

What makes a rural economy in a desert environment thrive? The answer lies partly in a partnership between a financial institution and a non-governmental organisation that is active in a desert community.

The Wolwedans Foundation, supported by the Capricorn Foundation last week launched the partnership that will bolster the former’s RuralRevive: Building a Desert-based Economy that is centred on the development and empowerment of the Maltahöhe community.

Capricorn Foundation’s N$1 million contribution will be used to establish and support skills transfer and capacity building in horticulture, fresh produce trading, waste management and recycling, and a training programme that teaches participants the basics of running a small business.

In a joint statement, the two foundations said the RuralRevive enterprise is based on building a sustainable model to strengthen the socio-ecological and economic aspects of rural communities by implementing a more inclusive, integrated, and resilient economic diversification concept.

Empowering marginalised women, small farmers and entrepreneurs, is seen as the pivot on which the broader empowerment rests.

“The initiative anchors in the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and aligns with the Capricorn Foundation’s vision and commitment to address systemic issues such as poverty, food insecurity, unemployment and education.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Wolwedans Foundation on this transformative initiative and holistic approach to build a desert-based economy in the Maltahöhe district that has already recorded positive results since the initiative was started two years ago,” said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

“By combining our resources and expertise with that of the Wolwedans Foundation, we can make a meaningful difference, contribute to positive change in the lives of rural communities, and contribute to Namibia’s overall socio-economic development. The challenges faced by rural communities are great, but with the RuralRevive initiative, we are giving the communities of Maltahöhe hope for the future and inspire other communities to implement similar initiatives to stimulate their local economies.”

Wolwedans Foundation Chairman, Stephan Brückner, said “Through the Rural Revive initiative, we want to empower the Maltahöhe rural communities and promote inclusive growth, creating a lasting impact that will echo through future generations. We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Capricorn Foundation for being the first Namibian corporate to partner with us on this initiative.”

Other RuralRevive partners include the Social Security Commission Development Fund and the Julius Baer Foundation from Switzerland.

Stephan Brückner (holding spade) and the Chief Executive of the Capricorn Foundation, Marelize Horn (right) planted a tree at the launch of Wolwedans’ RuralRevive in Maltahöhe to mark the launch of an empowerment partnership for the local community.