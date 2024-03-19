GIPF launches dedicated television series “Our Family Ties”

Following a recipe that has become popular to unpack mundane issues to lay audiences, the Government Institutions Pension Fund has just announced that it has started it own television series for Namibian viewers.

Labelled “Our Family Ties,” the groundbreaking series inform pension fund members about pertinent issues by telling the stories of GIPF members.

GIPF Board of Trustees Chairperson, Mr Penda Ithindi, said “This pioneering television production discusses GIPF benefits through day-to-day scenarios such as normal retirement, early retirement, resignation/dismissal, retrenchment, disability benefit, ill-health retirement, death benefits and funeral benefits.”

“’Our Family Ties’ offers a comprehensive and engaging educational experience for GIPF members” he added.

Our Family Ties, season 1 will premiere on Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) television starting with episode 1 on this Sunday, 24 March 2024 at 19h50.

The new GIPF Chief Executive, Martin Inkumbi said “ our country is blessed with an abundance of talent and tonight the fund is pleased to showcase how we partnered with the local film industry. By so doing, we uplift the local artists and our film industry and share our story with you all, indeed a win-win recipe for all.”

Season 1 will run every Sunday until 28 April and simultaneously posted on the Fund’s YouTube page. The first season comprises six episodes of ten minutes each. “The exhilarating production features a selection of talented Namibian cast members who embody the true essence of being Namibian, illustrating the importance of telling our local stories while educating GIPF members through addressing myths about the Fund and thoroughly discussing GIPF frequently-asked questions.” said Ithindi.

The cast include Bianca Heyns as Sarah, Lahja Haifiku as Aina, Lucky Pieters as Erastus, Lizette Kavari as Jolanda, Ronaldo Kaeka as David, Channiel Strauss as Kevin, Armas Shivute as Thomas and Risto Sheehama Ngha as Penda.

The trailer for the first series can be watched on youtube at https://youtu.be/4NZKjSK3uGQ?si=sjlHacddwxvtkRyz .