Business Council report reveals dearth of digital skills in tourism outfits

Posted by | Mar 20, 2024 |

According to a report released by the Business Council Tourism Alliance of the Southern African Development Community, the tourism industry at large needs to embrace digital transformation if it wants to remain competitive against other regional tourism hotspots.

Commenting on the report, SADC Business Council manager, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, said “We need concerted efforts from both public and private sectors to rapidly upskill employees if SADC hopes to remain competitive.”

The SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance is a non-profit, membership-based association dedicated to the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The widespread adoption of digital technologies and online platforms has become integral to tourism operations worldwide. However, many SADC tourism enterprises still lack the capabilities to take full advantage.

The SADC skills audit reveals noticeable gaps in digital literacy, customer service, communication and management skills. In particular smaller businesses are struggling, with many lacking basic digital skills. This threatens the growth potential and sustainability of enterprises in the tourism and hospitality space.

The results also show that small to medium-sized enterprises, forming the backbone of the region’s tourism, are most in need of management and digital skills. Larger enterprises also face challenges in filling managerial roles, indicating a widespread issue across the sector.

“Tourism globally is undergoing a digital revolution, yet many of our SADC enterprises risk getting left behind,” said Tshivhengwa.

Besides basic digital skills, the report calls for increasing work-integrated learning opportunities, developing niche skills credentials, subsidizing training access for MSM enterprises, cultivating industry-academia partnerships, and investing in upskilling trainers. These actions are necessary to bridge the existing skills gap and prepare the workforce for the digital age.

The SADC Business Council is committed to driving these changes, working collaboratively with governments, training institutions, and industry leaders. This initiative is not just about enhancing skills but also about unlocking the full potential of tourism in the SADC region, contributing significantly to economic growth and job creation.

“We stand at a pivotal moment,” continued Tshivhengwa. “By equipping our workforce with the right digital skills, we can transform challenges into opportunities, ensuring a prosperous future for tourism in the SADC region.”

 

