Swakopmund Mayor urges action against vandalism of electricity infrastructure

In a resolute stance against the scourge of vandalism plaguing electricity infrastructure, the Mayor of Swakopmund, Her Worship Dina Namuseb, emphasized the critical importance of electricity safety during the two-day General Meeting of the Association of Electricity Distribution Undertakings (AEDU).

The event, held at the Dome in Swakopmund from 13 to 15 March has drawn stakeholders from the energy distribution industry across Namibia, South Africa, and Europe.

Under the overarching theme of ‘ensuring the sustainability of the distribution industry by embracing innovation and technological changes,’ Namuseb underscored the pressing need to address challenges related to electrical incidents.

Central to her address was a vehement condemnation of acts of vandalism targeting electricity infrastructure, including illegal connections and meter bypassing, which inflict substantial losses on utilities.

Namuseb urged residents to assume the role of vigilant custodians and promptly report any such incidents to the relevant authorities. Emphasizing the collective responsibility shared by industry stakeholders, she stressed the importance of identifying mitigation measures to tackle the menace of vandalism effectively.

Kornelia Shilunga, Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, echoed Namuseb’s sentiments, highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing local generation capacity

This commitment aligns with directives outlined in the National Integrated Resources Plan and strategic policies like the Harambee Prosperity Plan, which aims to bolster local generation capacity from 624 MW to 879 MW by 2025.

The Mayor’s impassioned plea for action against vandalism of electricity infrastructure underscores the gravity of the issue and emphasizes the imperative for concerted efforts to safeguard critical utilities vital for community well-being and economic prosperity.