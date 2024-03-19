Golf – Likius Nande and Cehesta Walters triumph in Nedbank for Good series opener

Omeya Golf Club played host to the inaugural event of the Nedbank for Good series this past weekend on 16 March, where Likius Nande and Cehesta Walters emerged victorious in a thrilling showcase of skill and sportsmanship with a total of 112 players, comprising 100 men and 12 women, competing for the titles.

The primary objective of the tournament was to raise funds for Agra ProVison, an initiative dedicated to empowering underserved agricultural communities through training, services, and support for capacity building and skill transfer in the industry.

Dan Zwiebel, the coordinator of the Nedbank for Good Series, expressed his satisfaction with the seamless execution of the day’s events, commending the flawless organization. Selma Kaulinge, the Communications and Public Relations Manager for Nedbank Namibia echoed Zwiebel’s sentiments, expressing delight at the overwhelming success of the series’ opening round.

“The remarkable turnout for the first leg of the Nedbank for Good Series sets a promising tone for the rest of this year’s events. Beyond uniting the golfing community for a noble cause, it demonstrates the remarkable impact collective action can have in supporting our local agricultural sector,” remarked Kaulinge, extending gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and organizers for their contributions toward making a meaningful difference.

Likius secured victory with an impressive score of 43 points, closely followed by Jean-Mark and Rudolf Meyer with 43 and 42 points, respectively. In the women’s category, Cehesta clinched the top spot with 39 points, trailed by Ruanda de Beer and Doulaine Holtzhausen with 37 and 37 points, respectively.

Reflecting on her performance, Cehesta admitted pre-event jitters but expressed sheer enjoyment of the competition. She affirmed her commitment to participate further in the Nedbank for Good Series, with her sights set on upcoming coastal events.

The series will continue its journey across Namibia, with Gobabis scheduled for 06 April, followed by Tsumeb on 08 June, Oshakati on 22 June, and subsequent events in Mariental, Oranjemund, Henties Bay, Rossmund, Walvis Bay, and concluding at Windhoek Country Club on 14 September. The final will take place on 04 October at Omeya Golf Club.