Select Page

Paratus Group provides resilient network capacity solutions

Posted by | Mar 19, 2024 |

Paratus Group provides resilient network capacity solutions

Multiple outages on undersea cables are disrupting internet and online services and have been affecting millions of people in Africa for the past two weeks.

This disruption could have far-reaching consequences not only for commercial operations and personal communications but also for the healthcare and education sectors.

The recent outages have been caused by cuts affecting the undersea cables near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, namely the West Africa Cable System (WACS), the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), MainOne and SAT3 cables. These submarine cable systems play a critical role in connecting Africa to the global internet and therefore any disruption or damage to the cables can lead to widespread outages.

To mitigate the impact of such outages, some network operators, such as Paratus Group, have invested in multiple subsea cables to ensure redundancy and maintain the stability of their networks. Because it has capacity on alternative cable systems – specifically Equiano and South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) – Paratus can provide a resilient capacity solution to its customers.

Paratus Group Chief Technical Officer, Rolf Mendelsohn said, “In today’s world, reliable internet connectivity is no longer a luxury but an absolute necessity. As a responsible network operator, we have invested heavily in building a robust and resilient infrastructure, including redundant undersea cable systems. Thanks to our proactive approach, our customers remain connected and are experiencing minimal service disruptions during this challenging period.”

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Goethe-Institut offering Coding classes for children

Goethe-Institut offering Coding classes for children

17 May 2021

Check behavioural weak points to prevent ATM fraud

Check behavioural weak points to prevent ATM fraud

2 December 2015

Approved building plans decrease in July

Approved building plans decrease in July

10 August 2020

City of Windhoek to investigate cause of bus accident in Otjomuise

City of Windhoek to investigate cause of bus accident in Otjomuise

21 June 2022