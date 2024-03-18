RMB Namibia and local artist unveil white marble rhino sculpture for anti-poaching efforts

By Michel Haoses.

RMB Namibia, in partnership with local artist Alfeus Mvula, unveiled a striking white marble rhino sculpture last week in a show of support for anti-poaching efforts.

Commissioned by the Namibia Professional Hunters Association (NAPHA), the sculpture will be temporarily displayed on Independence Avenue for public viewing until it finds a buyer.

Proceeds from the sale will be divided between NAPHA, which will utilize its share for the development of a conservation school, and the talented artist, Alfeus Mvula.

Philip Chapman, Chief Executive of RMB Namibia, emphasized the bank’s enduring commitment to rhino conservation.

“At RMB, we stand firm in our support of rhino conservation and seek out partners who share our values. Through strategic partnerships, we aim to implement sustainable conservation practices that benefit both our communities and wildlife,” Chapman remarked at the unveiling ceremony.

Alfeus Mvula expressed gratitude to RMB and NAPHA for spearheading the initiative, highlighting the potential of art to inspire community engagement.

“I am thankful to RMB and NAPHA for this opportunity. By displaying art in public spaces like Independence Avenue, we can encourage community involvement in the arts and provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent, thereby breathing life into Namibia’s arts industry,” Mvula commented.

This collaboration marks another milestone in RMB’s history of supporting anti-poaching efforts. In 2017, the bank housed a similar white marble rhino sculpture commissioned by the Hunters United against Poaching (HUAP) in partnership with NAPHA. The sculpture was subsequently purchased and is now housed in Austria.