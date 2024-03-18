Sanlam announces new bursary recipients and interns

Long term insurer, Sanlam has awarded six bursaries to students and welcomed 17 interns at a ceremony held last week in Windhoek. The recipients, carefully selected from a pool of applications will join the ranks of the 110 students who benefitted from Sanlam’s support for education.

Laurencia Prinzonsky, Marketing and Communication Manager: Brand, at Sanlam, expressed her delight, saying, “We are delighted to award six young people with bursaries for the upcoming academic year. The Sanlam Bursary Scheme is our way of providing access to quality education and enabling students to contribute to the nation’s development while addressing socio-economic challenges among the youth.”

In addition to the bursaries, Sanlam also welcomed 17 interns into its fold, who will embark on a three-month work-integrated learning experience. This internship programme highlights Sanlam’s commitment to nurture future leaders and provide practical exposure to complement academic knowledge.

“The Sanlam internship programme is a unique opportunity for young talent to gain hands-on experience, develop practical skills, and make valuable contributions to our organization. We believe in providing a platform for growth and learning that goes beyond the classroom,” stated Selma Shilunga, Senior HR Consultant.

Sanlam’s strategic approach to bursaries ensures a focus on key fields such as Accounting/Finance, Business/Investments, Marketing/Communication, Law & Compliance, Human Resources, and Actuarial Science. This ensures that the recipients’ future expertise aligns with the broader needs of the financial services industry.

Sanlam said the ceremony signifies a pivotal moment in the lives of the bursary recipients and interns as they embark on a journey to academic excellence and future career success. Sanlam remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the education of young people to reach their full potential.