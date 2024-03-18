Select Page

Sanlam announces new bursary recipients and interns

Posted by | Mar 18, 2024 |

Sanlam announces new bursary recipients and interns

Long term insurer, Sanlam has awarded six bursaries to students and welcomed 17 interns at a ceremony held last week in Windhoek. The recipients, carefully selected from a pool of applications will join the ranks of the 110 students who benefitted from Sanlam’s support for education.

Laurencia Prinzonsky, Marketing and Communication Manager: Brand, at Sanlam, expressed her delight, saying, “We are delighted to award six young people with bursaries for the upcoming academic year. The Sanlam Bursary Scheme is our way of providing access to quality education and enabling students to contribute to the nation’s development while addressing socio-economic challenges among the youth.”

In addition to the bursaries, Sanlam also welcomed 17 interns into its fold, who will embark on a three-month work-integrated learning experience. This internship programme highlights Sanlam’s commitment to nurture future leaders and provide practical exposure to complement academic knowledge.

“The Sanlam internship programme is a unique opportunity for young talent to gain hands-on experience, develop practical skills, and make valuable contributions to our organization. We believe in providing a platform for growth and learning that goes beyond the classroom,” stated Selma Shilunga, Senior HR Consultant.

Sanlam’s strategic approach to bursaries ensures a focus on key fields such as Accounting/Finance, Business/Investments, Marketing/Communication, Law & Compliance, Human Resources, and Actuarial Science. This ensures that the recipients’ future expertise aligns with the broader needs of the financial services industry.

Sanlam said the ceremony signifies a pivotal moment in the lives of the bursary recipients and interns as they embark on a journey to academic excellence and future career success. Sanlam remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the education of young people to reach their full potential.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Chamber wary of currency exchange abuse

Chamber wary of currency exchange abuse

24 July 2015

City gets skylift

City gets skylift

29 June 2012

Rössing and MUN agrees

Rössing and MUN agrees

30 November 2012

More than a drop in the bucket

More than a drop in the bucket

8 July 2016