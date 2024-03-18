Fortunate trio Strikes gold in MTC’s Pop & Win Summer Campaign

Three fortunate individuals emerged victorious in the recently concluded MTC Pop & Win Summer campaign, seizing the coveted grand prizes.

The culmination of this thrilling campaign saw a total grand cash prize of N$450,000 bestowed upon the fortunate trio, adding an extra layer of excitement to the last three months for MTC customers.

Canchia Muinjo, Tangeni Hamakali, and Daniela Christiaans clinched the top three spots in the competition, with Muinjo securing the grand prize of N$200,000, closely followed by Hamakali with N$150,000, and Christiaans bagging the final N$100,000.

At the prize-giving ceremony held in Windhoek, the ecstatic winners could hardly contain their joy, pledging to utilize their newfound wealth judiciously.

Reflecting on her win, Muinjo expressed profound gratitude, deeming it a life-altering moment. “I am thrilled to be among the grand prize winners, and I attribute this blessing to the grace of God. This prize will undoubtedly transform my life. Participating in this campaign has been a game-changer for me, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to MTC for providing such life-altering opportunities to its patrons.”

However, the trio wasn’t the sole beneficiaries of the campaign, which ran from November 2023 to February 27, 2024. Monthly prizes were also up for grabs, with 30 participants each walking away with brand-new iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets. Additionally, over N$200,000 worth of airtime was distributed throughout the campaign duration.

Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Elton Katangolo, extended his congratulations to the winners while shedding light on the campaign’s mechanics.

“The campaign featured multiple draws, each meticulously executed with transparency and fairness at the forefront. Our draw panels comprised two representatives from the Value-Added Services team, one from Corporate Affairs, and one from the Internal Auditor, ensuring the integrity of the selection process. Throughout the campaign, we observed remarkable engagement and gleaned valuable insights into customers’ gaming preferences and behaviors,” he said.

The MTC Pop & Win Summer campaign not only rewarded luck but also showcased the telecom company’s commitment to engaging its customers in innovative and rewarding ways, leaving a lasting impact on the fortunate winners and the broader community alike.