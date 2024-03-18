Select Page

NAMCOR and partners strike oil again offshore

Posted by | Mar 18, 2024 |

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) last week on Friday announced a major discovery in Block 2813A (PEL83), located in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.

NAMCOR, holding a 10% carried interest, collaborated with its partners, Portuguese firm Galp Energia (80%, operator) and local company Custos (10%) to successfully drill the Mopane-2X exploration well to its designated depth in PEL 83.

In an update, the statement shows that the drilling operation encountered a substantial column with light oil in high-quality reservoirs.

NAMCOR said Galp Energia, the operator, will conduct a thorough analysis of the acquired data in the upcoming weeks to determine the commercial viability of the discoveries, and updates on the progress will be shared with partners and the public as assessments unfold.

Expressing optimism about the unfolding developments, NAMCOR’s Interim Managing Director, Ebson Uanguta, reiterated the company’s commitment to realizing Namibia’s upstream potential.

“NAMCOR remains committed to its mission of exploring and responsibly developing Namibia’s petroleum resources, and this discovery is a testament to the organization’s dedication and expertise,” he said.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

