Local short film ‘Be a Lady’ selected for International Video Poetry Festival

The acclaimed short film “Be a Lady” by the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) has garnered international recognition, being selected for the prestigious International Video Poetry Festival (IVPF) set to take place in Athens, Greece, from April 19 to 20. The film showcases the talents of Roya Diehl, Nadula Haingura, Valerie Tjirimuje, Odile Gertze, Fhulufhelo Ramphaga, Mary Jane Andreas, and Sydney Farao.

According to OYO, the International Video Poetry Festival serves as an inclusive platform for the creative expression of various contemporary visual poetry forms and has been a fixture since 2011. They stated, “It is one of the largest international platforms for video poetry, providing poets, film directors, video artists, and festival makers worldwide with an avenue for creative exchange, brainstorming, and engaging with diverse audiences.”

The festival encompasses a wide array of activities including poetry readings, live performances, concerts, retrospectives, exhibitions, workshops, and lectures, showcasing the breadth of the video poetry and spoken word music genres.

“Be a Lady” was brought to life under the direction and production of Philippe Talavera, with Joshua Homateni serving as the director of photography, Vincent Mboku as the editor, Una Hoebel as the makeup artist, and Ponti Dikuua as the music director.

Namibia’s representation at such a prestigious festival underscores the growing recognition of its artistic endeavors on the global stage, highlighting the country’s rich cultural and creative landscape.