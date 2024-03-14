Select Page

Schlettwein on critical importance of water management and preservation

Posted by | Mar 15, 2024 |

The Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, Hon Carl Schlettwein has emphasised the critical importance of prioritizing water management and conservation efforts to ensure the well-being of present and future generations.

He highlighted this during the commemoration of World Wetlands Day and World Water Day 2024 in Opuwo, Kunene Region this week.

Addressing the gathering, Schlettwein said, “I am convinced that the time has come for us to consider access to water a basic human right. We have the right to life, which becomes moot if water is unavailable.”

He stressed the urgency of immediate action to tackle the challenges confronting Namibia’s water resources, especially in arid regions like Kunene.

“Water is of existential importance to households for sustenance, food production, cultural practices, health services, education, economic activities, and preservation of the natural environment, including wildlife,” he stated.

While acknowledging the strides taken by the Namibian government in enhancing water access and management, including infrastructure development such as pipelines and boreholes, Schlettwein highlighted the significance of transboundary cooperation in managing shared water resources. He cited the Kunene River as a testament to successful collaboration between Namibia and Angola.

Schlettwein called for heightened awareness, collaboration, and investment in water management and research to ensure sustainable development and climate resilience.

The Minister meanwhile urged the cultivation of interest among young professionals in water-related fields to pave the way for a sustainable future.

 

