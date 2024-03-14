GIPF launches regional stakeholder engagement forums

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has initiated a series of Regional Stakeholder Engagement Forums.

These forums aim to disseminate crucial information on various Fund-related matters, including an overview of the Fund’s rules and procedures, admissions processes, benefit statement inquiries, complaints handling, income tax, and pension and financial literacy.

The inaugural forum took place on 6 March, at the Blue Whale Hotel in Walvis Bay, located in the Erongo Region.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact with key stakeholders such as NAMRA, PSEMAS, NAMFISA, Allan Gray, and the Social Security Commission. Notable participants included employees from the government, regional councils, and employees of GIPF participating institutions.

The event was officially inaugurated by Hon. Neville Andre Itope, Governor of the Erongo region. In his address, Hon. Neville Andre Itope emphasized the importance of initiatives like this, particularly in the ongoing nation-building efforts. He welcomed GIPF’s presence in the Erongo region, highlighting the collaborative efforts needed to build an inclusive Namibian society.

Following its success in Erongo, GIPF plans to extend this initiative to other regions. Forums are scheduled for March 12 and 14, 2024, in the Hardap and //Kharas regions, respectively, at the River Chalets in Mariental and the Schutzenhaus Guesthouse in Keetmanshoop.

Recognizing the importance of accessibility, GIPF encourages members and the public to tune in to the livestream of these sessions via the Fund’s Facebook page on the specified dates.

Speaking at the Erongo Stakeholder Engagement event, Edwin Tjiramba, General Manager of Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement at GIPF, underscored the belief that an informed member is a powerful member. He urged participants to empower themselves by acquiring knowledge about the Fund.

These Regional Stakeholder Engagement Forums signify GIPF’s commitment to fostering transparency, education, and collaboration within Namibia’s pension system, ultimately benefiting its members and stakeholders alike.